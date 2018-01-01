Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins

By WSJ Staff

Compass Group PLC (CPG.LN) on Monday confirmed that group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and four members of his close family died in a plane crash in Australia a day earlier.

In a news release, the contract food service, cleaning, property management and support services company's chairman, Paul Walsh, said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them."