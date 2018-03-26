Lowe's CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

By Imani Moise

Lowe's Co. said Chief Executive Robert Niblock will retire after leading the home-improvement products retailer for more than a decade.

Mr. Niblock, who has been with the company for a quarter-century and held the CEO role for 13 years, will remain in his role until a successor is found, the company said Monday.

The announcement comes one week after three new directors joined the company's board after activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co. had asserted Lowe's underperformed in recent years compared with Home Depot Inc.

