Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Stanley Ho

Birthday : 11/25/1921
Place of birth : Hong Kong - Hong Kong
Biography : For 40 years, Stanley Ho, also known as Ho Hung-sun reigned absolute master of the gaming industry...

Macau's 'Godfather of Gambling' Stanley Ho Retires at 96

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2018 | 06:55am CEST

By Ese Erheriene

HONG KONG--Gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, who transformed the southern Chinese territory of Macau into the world's biggest casino hub, is to retire from his flagship company after more than 50 years at the helm.

Mr. Ho, 96, will stand down as chairman and executive director of SJM Holdings Ltd., after its annual general meeting in June, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong exchange. Mr. Ho will officially hand over the reins to his daughter Daisy Ho. His fourth wife, Angela, and current board member Timothy Fok will be made co-chairmen and executive directors. Mr. Ho will stay on as chairman emeritus.

" There's no name more associated with the Macau gaming industry than Mr. Ho," said Grant Govertsen, an analyst at gambling-industry investment bank Union Gaming.

The departure of Mr. Ho will have little impact, given he stepped back from the day-to-day running of his casino empire due to ill health several years ago. During that time, SJM has lost ground to competitors including Wynn Macau Ltd. and Sheldon Adelson's Sands China Ltd. Its market share halved to 16% last year from 2010, a slump attributed by investors to a lack of strategic innovation. The firm has failed to develop a presence in the lucrative Cotai strip, with its properties mostly focused on the peninsula area.

SJM didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Investors reacted positively to the news. The company's shares jumped as much as 10% in early trading in Hong Kong. The stock closed up 3.7% on the Hang Seng Index.

A Portuguese and Cantonese speaker, Mr. Ho fled to Macau during World War II to escape a Japanese invasion of Hong Kong. He made his first fortune trading supplies for a company owned by the Japanese military, the Portuguese government and local Chinese merchants.

Dubbed by local media as the 'godfather of gambling,' Mr. Ho won a gambling monopoly in the semiautonomous enclave with a group of investors in 1962. Now a father of at least 17 children, he started Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (Macau Gaming Society) in the early 1960s with one casino. SJM currently operates 19 properties.

In 2002, Macau liberalized gambling, ending SJM's monopoly, and bringing in new players. It transformed the city into the world's most lucrative casino town, with gambling revenue five times that of Las Vegas in 2017.

All six operators in Macau were squeezed during the more than two-year downturn in gambling revenue that began in 2014, following a widespread antigraft campaign by Beijing. While the other operators largely began to recover in 2016, SJM's stock has continued to underperform.

Following its most recent earnings, Morgan Stanley predicted "further market share losses" into 2018, largely to do with delays with its Cotai project, Grand Lisboa Palace, and new capacity coming online.

"Everyone has kept waiting for SJM to come to life," said a Macau-based shareholder in the company.

Mr. Ho's retirement marks the second exit of a dominant casino personality this year, following Wynn Resorts chairman Steve Wynn's resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct. That could signal a shift in Macau toward a more corporate way of doing business.

"You could probably draw a parallel with what happened in Las Vegas in the 60s and 70s, when it was nothing but personalities, and how it became so much more corporatized over the ensuing decades," said Union Gaming's Mr. Govertsen. "In a way you're kind of seeing a similar pattern happen here in Macau."

Write to Ese Erheriene at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 0.04% 30818.62 Real-time Quote.2.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Stanley Ho
 
06:55aSTANLEY HO : Macau's 'Godfather of Gambling' Stanley Ho Retires at 96
DJ
2017STANLEY HO : Factbox - How Macau's casino licences work
RE
2017STANLEY HO : Casino mogul Ho says Chinese gamblers unhampered by curbs
RE
2016STANLEY HO : Cheng Yu-tung, Hong Kong Jewelry, Real Estate Tycoon, Dies -- Update
DJ
2015STANLEY HO : Macau Police Arrest Top Hotel Executive In Suspected Prostitution Ring Bust, Source Says
DJ
2015STANLEY HO : Casino Operator Melco Crown Applies to Delist From Hong Kong Stock Exchange
DJ
2014STANLEY HO : Jetstar counts the cost of prolonged delay in Hong Kong take-off
RE
2014STANLEY HO : Stanley Ho's SJM makes fresh start with new Macau casino
RE
2013STANLEY HO : Lawrence Ho-Controlled Firms Sign Deal to Buy 51% Stake in Russian Casino Project
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Macau Legend Cuts Hong Kong IPO Goal to up to US$358 Million
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Macau Legend Development Confirms It May Reduce Hong Kong IPO Size
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Hong Kong IPO Market Looks Shaky
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Macau Legend to Slash Hong Kong IPO, Delay Listing - Sources
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Macau Legend Delays Hong Kong IPO
DJ
2013STANLEY HO : Shun Tak Joins Jetstar Hong Kong as Venture Partner
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.