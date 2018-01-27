News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

U.S. Panel Says Bombardier Jet Sales Didn't Harm Boeing

In a setback for Boeing Co., a U.S trade panel rejected the aerospace giant's complaint that it was harmed by subsidies to Bombardier Inc., effectively blocking a Trump administration proposal for steep tariffs against the Canadian jet maker.

Dozens Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn

Wynn Resorts employees and others interviewed by The Wall Street Journal described a CEO who sexualized his workplace and pressured workers to perform sex acts. Steve Wynn responded: "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous."

Staples Hires Veteran Coke Executive as New CEO

Staples Inc. replaced Chief Executive Shira Goodman with Coca-Cola Co. executive Sandy Douglas, switching leaders after the office supplier was taken private in a leveraged buyout.

Cryptocurrency Worth $530 Million Missing From Japanese Exchange

The operator of one of Japan's leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies said Friday it lost $530 million worth of customer assets after getting hacked, the latest security problem connected to the fast-growing market.

AbbVie Says Tax Overhaul Will Slash 2018 Effective Tax Rate to 9%

AbbVie Inc. said Friday the new U.S. tax overhaul will slash its effective tax rate to 9% for 2018 and yield savings the drugmaker said it would use to return cash to shareholders and boost employee compensation.

Colgate's Checkup Doesn't Go Well

A disappointing fourth quarter at Colgate-Palmolive shows the company isn't immune to the weak pricing and intense competition that has dogged rivals like Procter & Gamble.

Saudi Aramco, the Crude-Oil Giant, Becomes a Force in Refining

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer as it tries to shore up its balance sheet ahead of the world's biggest-ever IPO and make up for income lost to OPEC production cuts.

Deaths of Toronto Billionaire and Wife Now a Homicide Case

The deaths last month of Barry Sherman, the billionaire founder of generic drugmaker Apotex Inc., and his wife are being investigated as homicides, Toronto Police said Friday.

E*Trade Saw Record Trading Last Year

Retail investors may finally be warming up to the U.S. stock rally.

BNP Paribas Reaches $90 Million Settlement With Justice Over Forex

BNP Paribas USA said Friday it has reached a settlement with the Justice Department after an investigation into whether the bank engaged in efforts to manipulate currency rates.