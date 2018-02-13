News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Deutsche Bank to Pay $4.4 Million Over Traders Who Misled

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $4.4 million to settle regulatory claims that it failed to supervise traders who misled customers about the price of commercial mortgage bonds.

Snap's Head of Sales Leaving After Less Than Two Years

Snapchat parent said its head of sales, Jeff Lucas, is leaving the social-media company less than two years after joining from Viacom Inc.

Nevada Regulator, Inundated With Reports About Steve Wynn, Starts Website to Field Tips

Nevada gambling regulators on Monday introduced a new online system for the public to send in confidential complaints and tips after receiving a number of reports about Steve Wynn in the days after The Wall Street Journal published an article detailing sexual-misconduct allegations against the casino mogul.

Fox Offers to Insulate Sky News to Mollify British Regulators

21st Century Fox offered to bolster the editorial independence of Sky PLC's news operations to meet concerns of British regulators and ease approval of its $16 billion bid for the portion of the pay TV giant it doesn't already own.

Icahn: Fujifilm Deal Will Be 'Death Knell' for Xerox

Carl Icahn wants to kill Xerox's deal to cede control to Fujifilm Holdings, opening up what could be a protracted fight over the future of an American icon.

Equifax Hires New Chief Information Security Officer

Equifax said it has hired a new chief information security officer to help with the company's overhaul of its security in the wake of its massive breach last year.

General Dynamics Buying CSRA for $6.8 Billion

General Dynamics said it agreed to buy CSRA for $6.8 billion as part of the defense contractor's push into government IT services.

Starboard Unveils List of Candidates for Newell Board

Starboard Value has revealed the 10 candidates it will nominate to Newell Brands's board as part of a proxy fight launched in response to the conglomerate's recent performance.

Axovant Stock Tumbles After Sweeping Leadership Changes

Axovant Sciences made sweeping changes to its top ranks as the company struggles to regain its footing after abandoning its banner Alzheimer's drug

Barclays Hit by New Charge Over 2008 Fundraising

Barclays was charged for a second time by U.K. authorities over a criminal case relating to an emergency fundraising in 2008 from Middle Eastern investors.