News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers

Facebook is curbing the information that it exchanges with companies that collect and sell consumer data for advertisers, as the social-media giant tries to calm an uproar over its handling of personal information.

Uber's Head of Freight, Lior Ron, Leaves Company

Uber Technologies's head of freight trucking, Lior Ron, who helped work on autonomous-vehicle technology, is leaving the company.

Deutsche Bank CEO Says He Is 'Absolutely Committed' to Serving Bank

Deutsche Bank AG's chief executive, John Cryan, told employees Wednesday he is "absolutely committed" to serving the bank, in a memo posted to the lender's public website a day after reports that its chairman has sounded out potential CEO candidates from outside the bank.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Apple CEO Tim Cook called for privacy regulation, saying consumers should have more visibility into not only what personal information they share online but how companies stitch together that information to better understand their users.

DocuSign Files for IPO

Electronic-signature company DocuSign Inc. has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering.

CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value

CME Group has offered to buy U.K. financial-technology company NEX Group, a deal that would put the Chicago futures-exchange giant in a commanding position in the vast market for U.S. government debt.

Tesla Bonds Reach New Low, Stock Falls Further After Downgrade

Selling in Tesla bonds intensified, driving prices to fresh lows, a day after the electric-vehicle maker suffered a credit-rating downgrade.

Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech's Great Success

Nvidia investors are learning that the chipmaker's big new market opportunities also bring big new risks.

Shell Suspects Former Executive Took Kickbacks in Nigerian Sale

Royal Dutch Shell has referred a former senior executive to Dutch legal authorities, and a person familiar with the matter said the move was based on suspicion he may have received kickbacks from the 2011 sale of the company's interest in an oil-producing area in Nigeria.

Hospital Giants Halt Merger Talks

Ascension and Providence St. Joseph have halted talks about a possible merger, shelving for now the prospect of a combination that would have created the nation's largest owner of hospitals.