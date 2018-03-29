Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - USA
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Mr. Timothy Donald Cook is on the Board of Directors at Duke University, NIKE, Inc., Apple, Inc. and

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers

Facebook is curbing the information that it exchanges with companies that collect and sell consumer data for advertisers, as the social-media giant tries to calm an uproar over its handling of personal information. 

 
Uber's Head of Freight, Lior Ron, Leaves Company

Uber Technologies's head of freight trucking, Lior Ron, who helped work on autonomous-vehicle technology, is leaving the company. 

 
Deutsche Bank CEO Says He Is 'Absolutely Committed' to Serving Bank

Deutsche Bank AG's chief executive, John Cryan, told employees Wednesday he is "absolutely committed" to serving the bank, in a memo posted to the lender's public website a day after reports that its chairman has sounded out potential CEO candidates from outside the bank. 

 
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Apple CEO Tim Cook called for privacy regulation, saying consumers should have more visibility into not only what personal information they share online but how companies stitch together that information to better understand their users. 

 
DocuSign Files for IPO

Electronic-signature company DocuSign Inc. has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering. 

 
CME Makes an Offer to Buy NEX at $5.4 Billion Value

CME Group has offered to buy U.K. financial-technology company NEX Group, a deal that would put the Chicago futures-exchange giant in a commanding position in the vast market for U.S. government debt. 

 
Tesla Bonds Reach New Low, Stock Falls Further After Downgrade

Selling in Tesla bonds intensified, driving prices to fresh lows, a day after the electric-vehicle maker suffered a credit-rating downgrade. 

 
Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech's Great Success

Nvidia investors are learning that the chipmaker's big new market opportunities also bring big new risks. 

 
Shell Suspects Former Executive Took Kickbacks in Nigerian Sale

Royal Dutch Shell has referred a former senior executive to Dutch legal authorities, and a person familiar with the matter said the move was based on suspicion he may have received kickbacks from the 2011 sale of the company's interest in an oil-producing area in Nigeria. 

 
Hospital Giants Halt Merger Talks

Ascension and Providence St. Joseph have halted talks about a possible merger, shelving for now the prospect of a combination that would have created the nation's largest owner of hospitals.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
03:16aTIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/28TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26TIM COOK : Apple, IBM chiefs call for more data oversight after Facebook breach
RE
03/24TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, U.S. trade
RE
02/26TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different
DJ
01/06TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook, Facebook's Zuckerberg meet China's Xi in Beijing
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks
DJ
2017TIM COOK : New iPhone Offers Glimmer of Hope for Firm's Chinese Business -- WSJ
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
RE
2017TIM COOK : CEO Cook on Bloomberg
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
03/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany's Knauf
RE
03/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks
RE
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
03/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Four senior MPs urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.