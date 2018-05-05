Buffett Sticks to His Guns on Guns -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Warren Buffett said a few months ago that unlike some other CEOs, he doesn't want to impose his own political views on Berkshire's business activities. "I don't think Berkshire should say we're not going to do business with people who own guns," he said on CNBC in February.

In a question read by a journalist, a shareholder asks: Did you misspeak?

But Mr. Buffett sticks to his (ahem) guns on this topic. He mentions that his own politics are no secret, since he campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. That gets a smattering of applause and one boo from the audience.

But "I do not believe on imposing my political opinions on the activities of our businesses," he says. "If you get into which of our companies are pure and which ones aren't pure, I think it will be very difficult."

That gets a larger round of applause.

