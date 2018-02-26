News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

Blackstone Wants To Know About Funds' Gun Investments

Blackstone Group asked outside fund managers over the weekend to detail their ownership in companies that make or sell guns, requesting the information by Sunday night, according to people familiar with the matter.

McKinsey & Co. Names Kevin Sneader New Global Managing Partner

Consulting giant McKinsey & Co. said Kevin Sneader, who leads its Asia-Pacific operations, will take over as the firm's global managing partner in July.

What Investors Are Missing in Junk Bonds

The high-yield market has gotten more diversified but many investors are stuck with old, U.S.-heavy indexes.

JPMorgan CFO Emerges as Contender to Succeed Dimon

Marianne Lake, JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s chief financial officer, is one of the most senior women on Wall Street and has been on the short list of possible successors to CEO James Dimon. The bank's announcement last month of executive moves makes her an even more likely contender.

Berkshire Reaps $29 Billion Windfall From New Tax Plan

Berkshire Hathaway posted a $29 billion gain in 2017 related to changes in U.S. tax law, a one-time boost that inflated annual profits for the Omaha conglomerate.

ECB Pulls Plug on Latvia's Failing ABLV Bank

The Latvian bank, facing U.S. sanctions for allegedly helping North Korea, will be wound up under local laws after the European Central Bank declared it "failing or likely to fail."

BB&T Restores ATM, Online Banking After Outage

BB&T said that it had restored online banking and that its systems were "substantially recovered" after problems left customers unable to use some services.

Fed Report Signals No Worries About Recent Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve signaled it is unperturbed by volatility in financial markets earlier this month and remains on track to raise rates gradually this year.

Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years.

Fed's Williams Sees Three or Four Interest-Rate Increases in 2018

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he could see the central bank raising short-term interest rates this year by as much or more than it did last year, amid a brightening economic outlook.